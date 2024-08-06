First time homeowners lose house, everything in it, including dogs in Edgehill Fire

It was their first home, said Justin Hernandez. "We didn't think we'd qualified, but somehow we did!" Little did they know that barely three years later, that first home and everything in it, including their beloved pets, would be gone.

Residents in some of the five houses consumed by flames from the Edgehill Fire, were not home when the fire began. Wanting to protect their pets from the 100-plus-degree heat, many left their dogs inside. At least five dogs were burned in two different homes.

"They were like our children," whispered Erica Hernandez, trying not to cry. "Especially to our young boys." She said that she ran home from work as quickly as she could, even handing her keys to fire personnel, asking them to try to get their dogs out. But, it was too late.

Fire officials said the fire moved extremely quickly in the narrow street. So quickly, that those who were home barely had time to get themselves out.

"Once we got in here," said San Bernardino County Fire PIO Eric Sherwin, "we were able to stop the spread, but not before losing five homes, and one outbuilding." Three other homes were damaged. Evacuation orders have been lifted, but road restrictions will continue in the area as crews deal with hot spots.

"We have ruled out natural causes for the fire," said Sherwin, adding that, "human causes could be anything from an accidental barbeque to intentional. It's too early to tell at this point".

For families like the Hernandez's, it "feels surreal." Friedns have set up fundraising efforts to help them out. Information on that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.