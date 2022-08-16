Expand / Collapse search

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild' symptoms

FILE - U.S. first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks with President Joe Biden while hosting the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 12, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. - First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing "mild symptoms," the White House announced Tuesday.

She had been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. 

He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.