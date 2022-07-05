Fireworks accident turns deadly in Montebello

It was a dangerous night in the San Gabriel Valley after one man was killed and another man suffered lacerations to his face and arms in two separate incidents involving illegal fireworks on Independence Day, officials said.

Montebello Police confirmed a man was killed in a fireworks-related accident on the Fourth of July holiday.

Montebello PD officials said the victim was using illegal high-grade fireworks and was reportedly found unconscious in the yard of a home located in a cul-de-sac around 6:30 p.m. Monday. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Now, authorities say other fireworks-related incidents occurred that evening.

Around 10 p.m. in Azusa, a man was rushed to the hospital after he allegedly used illegal fireworks. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on E. Glenlyn Drive, located near the intersection of E. Baseline Road and N. Citrus Avenue where the victim was found with lacerations on his face and arms. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Despite the man’s injuries, officials say fireworks continued to be set off in the area.

Also in Azusa, several palm trees in the front yard of a home caught fire. A man, possibly the homeowner, was seen on the roof trying to knock down the flames with a water hose to protect the house.

Fire authorities said no one was injured and the property was saved.

Officials also noted illegal firework displays were seen in the cities of La Puente and Industry.

