Man killed in suspected illegal fireworks explosion in Montebello on 4th of July identified

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the man who died after investigators said he used illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July in Montebello.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspected illegal fireworks incident turns deadly in Montebello

The man was identified by authorities as 42-year-old Zorak Habeshian of Downey.

Montebello PD officials said Habeshian was using illegal high-grade fireworks and was reportedly found unconscious in the yard of a home in the 1400 block of Germain Drive, located off the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and N. Montebello Boulevard, around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation revealed he was attempting to ignite or use a high-powered, mortar-type, aerial firework. Investigators said he was holding the device when the firework went off, causing severe injuries to his upper body.

Habeshian was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The Montebello Fire Department confiscated all firework paraphernalia that was found at the scene.

Montebello PD said the fireworks used in the deadly incident are illegal in California.

