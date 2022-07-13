Fire prompts evacuations after blaze erupts inside old Hollywood theater

Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that erupted inside an old theater in Hollywood off Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. Las Palmas Avenue.

Arriving firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Departmen found the vacant two-story theater had flames going through the roof. Firefighters then went into defensive mode and focused on protecting the surrounding homes in the tightly-packed area. Two of the nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution.

About a half-hour into the firefight, LAFD firefighters called for additional engines to assist.

Sunset Blvd. is currently closed in both directions east of Highland Avenue.

Weather conditions were favorable with light winds, FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban reported.

The flames were knocked down by 10 a.m. However, fire crews remain at the scene for any potential hot spots that could ignite.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.