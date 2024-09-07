5, including 4 LAFD firefighters, hurt after car fire shoots out 'fireball'

article

Five people, including four firefighters, were hurt and burned Saturday when a car fire in Shadow Hills shot out a "fireball."

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called out to the intersection of Sunland Boulevard and Wheatland Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, for reports of a car on fire.

Shortly after firefighters got to the scene, the department said a "fireball" erupted from the car, burning at least three firefighters and another man LAFD said was "associated with" the car.

Images from SkyFOX over the aftermath showed the ruined car, with much of its contents on the ground nearby. The LAFD described the vehicle as having "excessive personal storage."

Three firefighters were transported to a burn center after putting the fire out. A fourth firefighter originally reported that he wasn't injured by the "fireball," but ended up being taken to the same burn center for examination.

The fifth person suffered burns on his arm and leg, and his facial hair was singed, according to the department. An LAFD ambulance took him to a hospital in "fair" condition.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the car fire and the subsequent "fireball."