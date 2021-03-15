Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in abandoned commercial building in Burbank

Firefighters were working to knock down a three-alarm fire that erupted in an abandoned cold storage building in Burbank on Monday morning.

Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Hatch said the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the two-story America Cold Building located on 10 West Magnolia Boulevard.

Burbank police officers on the overpass above the building saw the flames on the roof and reported the fire, according to police Sgt. G. Mirakyan.



Initially, the fire was in the roof and attic, Hatch said.



Firefighters first tried to battle the flames from inside the building and on the roof, he said. When the fire got too large, they began a defensive fight, pouring water on the burning building from outside.



No injuries were reported, and the initial search through the building did not reveal anyone inside, Hatch said.

CNS contributed to this report.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.