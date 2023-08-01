Firefighter hurt battling Lincoln Heights house fire

One firefighter was injured as crews worked to knock down a fire that broke out at a three-story home in Los Angeles’ Lincoln Heights neighborhood overnight.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to a home located in the 2300 block of North Coral Street, located near the intersection of Broadway and Mission Road, just after 2:15 a.m.

Investigators said it appears the fire started in the brush behind the home, and also threatened other homes along Coral and Prince streets.

LAFD officials said 73 firefighters worked relentlessly on the stubborn fire perched on the descending hillside. Crews eliminated the fire from each floor and in the attic before the fire was knocked down within 90 minutes.

During the firefight, one of the firefighters was shocked after coming into contact with a live wire. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

