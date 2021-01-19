Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
until WED 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal
High Wind Warning
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Firefighter hurt after responding to fire at Encino apartment building

By KJ Hiramoto
Encino
FOX 11
ENCINO, Calif. - Crews spent a little more than 45 minutes taking down a fire at an Encino apartment building.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire in the 5300 block of Zelzah Avenue. 

The blaze left a firefighter injured on scene. Officials did not specify the severity of the firefighter's injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

