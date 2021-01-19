Firefighter hurt after responding to fire at Encino apartment building
article
ENCINO, Calif. - Crews spent a little more than 45 minutes taking down a fire at an Encino apartment building.
Firefighters responded to a call of a fire in the 5300 block of Zelzah Avenue.
The blaze left a firefighter injured on scene. Officials did not specify the severity of the firefighter's injuries.
The fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement
Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.