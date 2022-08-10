1 dead after fire erupts inside apartment building in Boyle Heights

An early morning fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Boyle Heights has turned deadly, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of South Clarence Street, located near the 101 Freeway and East 4th Street just after 4 a.m.

LAFD officials said 44 firefighters knocked down the flames in 21 minutes and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Initial reports said all of the residents were safely evacuated from the building. However, while conducting a search through the apartments, firefighters found a victim who was declared dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

Arson investigators are at the scene and no further information was immediately available.

