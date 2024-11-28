Canyon Crest Fire prompts evacuation warnings in Riverside County

A wind-driven wildfire, dubbed the Canyon Crest Fire, broke out on Thanksgiving near Canyon Crest Drive and Weeping Willow Lane in Fontana, quickly spreading to 85 acres with 0% containment as of Thursday evening, according to fire officials.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for Riverside County residents north of the 60 Freeway, east of Country Village Road, south of the Riverside/San Bernardino County line, and west of Sierra Avenue.

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department has taken command of the incident and declared it an "extended attack." Fire crews reported a moderate rate of spread earlier in the evening, prompting multiple resource requests. Additional personnel and equipment arriving Friday include 25 Type 3 engines, six hand crews, two bulldozers, four water tenders, and a Type 1 water-dropping helicopter.

A care and reception center has been set up at Jurupa Valley High School, located at 10551 Bellegrave Avenue in Jurupa Valley, to assist those affected by the evacuation warnings.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The fire was first reported as a 100-by-100-foot spot fire spreading uphill under windy conditions. Initial response teams included firefighters from both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. By 6:30 p.m., CAL FIRE assumed Incident Command as the blaze expanded to 10 acres.

Firefighters continue battling the flames overnight with no containment reported. Residents are urged to stay alert for further updates.

For evacuation details and emergency assistance, follow @CALFIRERRU and @SBCOUNTYFIRE on social media.