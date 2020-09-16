Fire ravages housing complex, historic theater in East Los Angeles

A fire damaged a five-story housing complex under construction in East Los Angeles Wednesday, along with a historic theater building and a house, and a "person of interest" was detained in connection with the investigation.

Firefighters responded to the area of Rowan Avenue and First Street about 1 a.m. and encountered heavy fire coming from the 62-unit complex, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Credit: L.A. County Fire Department (Twitter)

Video from the scene showed the entire structure engulfed in flames.

A total of 150 firefighters were on scene, the department said.

The building, which had been under construction for 18 months, was supposed to house low-income veterans. It was three months from being completed and was being planned and managed by a nonprofit group.

The fire was largely extinguished by daybreak, but firefighters were still inspecting the scene after 9 a.m. to determine if there were any smoldering embers, and an official knockdown would not be declared until the inspection was completed, officials said.

The fire also damaged a historic pre-1933 theater building, and a single-story house. Firefighters and sheriff's deputies evacuated nearby residents, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

A male teenager was detained for questioning as a "person of interest" in connection with the fire investigation, according to the county fire department.