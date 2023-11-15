Fire breaks out at Hollywood and Highland popular shopping mall and tourist destination

article

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call Wednesday regarding a fire in a four-story retail building at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave in Hollywood.

Fire officials said there was a fire in the wall on the first floor of the Foot Locker store.

A fire breaks out at popular tourist destination Hollywood & Highland (SkyFOX).

Officials said the fire is now under control, but flames and smoke may have extended up to the fourth floor of the shopping center.

A fire breaks out at popular tourist destination Hollywood & Highland (SkyFOX).

The Ovation Hollywood is a popular shopping center and tourist destination in the heart of Hollywood along the Walk of Fame.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations have been ordered, according to officials. Authorities said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.