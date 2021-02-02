Fire erupts at auto parts storage building in Cypress Park

Firefighters were working to knock down a greater alarm fire that ignited and tore through the roof of an auto parts storage building in Cypress Park on Tuesday morning.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called the building located on the 1000 block of North San Fernando Road just after 4 a.m.

Arriving firefighters discovered large flames shooting from the building, said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

No injuries were reported and 131 firefighters were working to known down the blaze.

David Ortiz with LAFD said there were heavy materials stacked to the roof of the building that made it challenging for fire crews.

Ortiz added that they were also working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby residential units in the area.

A section of San Fernando Road remains closed as crews continue to monitor potential hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

City News Services contributed to this report.

