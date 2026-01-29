‘Please help’: Photos show Toyota Tacoma's destruction of rare Death Valley dunes

The Brief National Park Service officials are seeking public help to identify individuals who drove a truck illegally across five miles of Eureka Dunes. A white 2021 Toyota Tacoma with California plates allegedly destroyed 74 plants, including the rare Shining Milkvetch, on Dec. 17. The specific identities of the two occupants remain unknown, and the full extent of underground root damage is still being assessed.



The National Park Service (NPS) has launched a public appeal to identify the driver of a white Toyota Tacoma responsible for extensive off-road damage at Death Valley’s Eureka Dunes.

What we know:

The vehicle involved is described as a white 2021 Toyota Tacoma equipped with a truck bed rack and a black Fox Racing tailgate cover.

Surveillance and witness photos show at least two individuals in the vehicle during the incident.

Photo of vehicle offroad at Eureka Dunes on Dec. 17, 2025. / Photo provided to NPS

Park rangers confirmed that the truck traversed five miles of dunes, directly destroying 74 plants.

Among the casualties was a Shining Milkvetch, a rare species endemic to Death Valley.

The Eureka Dunes are a designated National Natural Landmark and an "ecological island," rising 680 feet and serving as a critical habitat for specialized flora.

Vehicle tracks next to a Shining Milkvetch. / National Park Service

What we don't know:

While the vehicle's make, model, and specific accessories have been identified, the names of the driver and passenger have not been released.

Experts are also investigating the long-term impact on the Eureka Dunes Evening Primrose and Eureka Valley dune grass; while not directly crushed, the weight of the vehicle may have caused significant, invisible damage to their root systems.

Tire tracks on the Eureka Dunes. / National Park Service

What they're saying:

"Eureka Dunes are a special place meant to be enjoyed on foot," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. "They are protected from off-road driving by both park regulations and their designation as wilderness. Please help us identify those responsible for damaging these fragile resources. Some of the plants affected grow nowhere else on earth."

The incident has also sparked a reaction from the off-roading community.

Ben Easley, administrator for the California Overlanders Facebook group, stated, "it’s clear there’s a small minority in this group who don’t take TREAD Lightly and Leave No Trace principles seriously," noting that such violators may be banned to protect community values.

What's next:

The National Park Service is currently reviewing tips submitted to their Investigative Services Branch.

If identified, the individuals could face federal charges related to the violation of wilderness regulations and the destruction of protected natural resources.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the white 2021 Toyota Tacoma or the individuals involved is urged to contact the NPS:

Submit a Tip: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

Email: nps_isb@nps.gov

Phone: 888-653-0009