Fire engine pulled out of mud along narrow Lincoln Heights street

A roughly 40,000-pound fire engine that became stuck in mud along a narrow street in Lincoln Heights was eventually extracted from the quagmire in an effort that took close to seven hours, fire department officials said Saturday.

The truck became trapped about 5 p.m. in a muddy shoulder in the 2000 block of North Paradise Drive, off North Mission Road, Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Firefighters were able to pull the truck from the sludge at 11:51 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Crews had been called there to a report of a structure fire, but the incident "proved to be only a small non-injury rubbish fire that was completely extinguished prior to LAFD arrival," Humphrey said, adding that the delay didn't impact the outcome of the call.

The engine, one of several that responded to the call, was being stabilized and did not appear damaged. It will be towed by tractors "assisted by the LAFD Heavy Rescue Unit and as necessary, LAFD Urban Search and Rescue personnel," Humphrey said.

Fire department officials were taking their time removing the engine in order to minimize damage to the engine or neighborhood.

