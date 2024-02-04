Fire destroys Eagle Rock home

A two-story hillside home in Eagle Rock was destroyed by a fire Sunday, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The 74 firefighters dispatched at 11:36 a.m. to 4404 E. Toland Place had the blaze out within 57 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

"While the structure was a total loss, firefighters successfully defended the nearby vegetation and adjacent homes. Thankfully, both residents and their canine, who were home at the time of the fire, escaped without harm," said Nicolas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Eagle Rock Fire (Credit Jonathan Castellanos)

The displaced residents were being assisted by the Red Cross, and the LAFD will issue a SAVE (Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency) card for financial assistance, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.