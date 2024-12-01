Fire breaks out at Florence tire shop

Firefighters put out a fire at a tire shop in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles that was fully involved in flames.

The fire was reported at 8:35 p.m. Saturday at 7200 S. Avalon Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

The 42 firefighters who responded put out the flames in 37 minutes, Stewart said.

The shop was about 1,400 square feet in size and was built in 1958, she said.

No other structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, Stewart said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.