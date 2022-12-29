Final California inflation relief payments coming: Heres' when

If you still haven't received your California inflation relief payment, you'll possibly have to ring in the new year without it.

The California Franchise Tax Board recently revealed the last batch of debit cards as part of the Middle Class Tax Refund to be sent to eligible Californians will be mailed out by Jan. 14. All direct deposit payments have been issued, according to the FTB.

This final group to receive inflation relief payments are those who received the California-issued $600 stimulus payments by direct deposit but changed their banking information since filing their 2020 taxes.

SUGGESTED:

Californians are reminded that direct deposits typically occur within 3-5 business days from the issue date, but may vary by bank. Allow up to 2 weeks from the issue date to receive your debit card by mail.

According to the FTB, the state has issued more than 7 million direct deposits and more than 8 million debit cards for a total of $8.4 billion.

Am I eligible?

Around 23 million California residents are eligible for the one-time payment, which has been set up in three tiers based on the adjusted gross income on your 2020 California state tax return.

In addition to meeting income requirements, residents must have filed their 2020 tax refund by Oct. 15, 2021, have lived in the state of California for at least half of the 2020 tax year and still be California residents on the date the payment is issued.

You also cannot have been claimed as a dependent by someone else in the 2020 tax year.

According to the FTB, more than $5 million in refunds to over 17 million Californians have been given out so far.

How much will I get?

Payment amounts vary on income and 2020 taxes. Below is a breakdown of the expected payments, according to the Franchise Tax Board.

Joint returns

AGI of $150,000 or less: $1,050 with dependent or $700 without

AGI $150,001 to $250,000: $750 with dependent or $500 without.

AGI of $250,001 to $500,000: $600 with dependent or $400 without.

Head of Household

AGI of $150,000 or less: $700 with dependent or $350 without.

AGI of $150,001 to $250,000: $500 with dependent or $250 without.

AGI of $250,001 to $500,000: $400 with dependent or $200 without.

Those who file single

AGI of $75,000 or less: $700 with dependent or $350 without.

AGI of $75,001 to $125,000: $500 with dependent or $250 without.

AGI of $125,001 to $250,000: $400 with dependent or $200 without

Single filers making more than $250,000 and joint filers making more than $500,000 are not eligible for payments.