Exact dates revealed for remaining California inflation relief payments

If you are still waiting for your one-time California inflation relief payment, there's some good news for you.

The Franchise Tax Board recently revealed the exact dates the remaining Middle Class Tax Refund payments would be issued to eligible Californians.

The final batch of direct deposit payments and state-issued debit cards will be sent by the end of next month, but certain recipients can expect to receive payments sometime between now and New Year's Eve, according to the FTB.

Those expecting to receive payments within the next couple weeks are those who did not receive as golden State Stimulus payment, as well as those with last names beginning with the letters L through Z.

Non-GSS recipients whose last names begin with letters A through K should have received their payment between Dec. 5 and Dec. 17.

Direct deposit recipients who changed their banking information after filing their 2020 tax returns will receive payment between now and Jan. 14, 2023.

According to the timeline, all direct deposit payments - for both GSS I or II recipients and non-GSS recipients have been paid out.

Californians are reminded that direct deposits typically occur within 3-5 business days from the issue date, but may vary by bank.

Around 23 million California residents were eligible for the one-time payment, which has been set up in three tiers based on the adjusted gross income on your 2020 California state tax return.

In addition to meeting income requirements, residents must have filed their 2020 tax refund by Oct. 15, 2021, have lived in the state of California for at least half of the 2020 tax year and still be California residents on the date the payment is issued.

You also cannot have been claimed as a dependent by someone else in the 2020 tax year.

Payment amounts vary on income and 2020 taxes. Below is a breakdown of the expected payments, according to the Franchise Tax Board.

Joint returns

AGI of $150,000 or less: $1,050 with dependent or $700 without

AGI $150,001 to $250,000: $750 with dependent or $500 without.

AGI of $250,001 to $500,000: $600 with dependent or $400 without.

Head of Household

AGI of $150,000 or less: $700 with dependent or $350 without.

AGI of $150,001 to $250,000: $500 with dependent or $250 without.

AGI of $250,001 to $500,000: $400 with dependent or $200 without.

Those who file single

AGI of $75,000 or less: $700 with dependent or $350 without.

AGI of $75,001 to $125,000: $500 with dependent or $250 without.

AGI of $125,001 to $250,000: $400 with dependent or $200 without

Single filers making more than $250,000 and joint filers making more than $500,000 are not eligible for payments.

