FULL SHOW: Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn

What's a holiday season without a light festival?

On Friday, Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa kicked off the holiday season with the Festival of Lights fireworks show.

This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the official partners for the highly-anticipated holiday celebration. In addition, FOX 11’s Mission Inn special is set to air on December 4 and throughout the holiday season.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights is one of the nation's largest holiday light displays and draws visitors across California and other parts of the country.

Want to learn more?

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is part hotel and part museum. Since its opening in 1875 as a 12-room adobe guesthouse, it has developed into the crown jewel of downtown Riverside.