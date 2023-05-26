Expand / Collapse search

Fentanyl with potential to kill over a million people seized at Oxnard home

Oxnard
FOX 11
Ventura County Sheriff’s Narcotics Street Team

OXNARD, Calif. - Fentanyl with the potential to kill over a million people was seized from a home in Oxnard, Ventura County officials announced. 

Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Street Team began investigating 31-year-old Adolfo Palazuelos after learning he was selling fentanyl from his house as well as concealing bulk quantities of narcotics in a nearby garage. 

On May 18, a search warrant was issued and detectives detained Palazuelos at his home. During a search of the residence seized over thirteen ounces of fentanyl, eleven ounces of methamphetamine, two handguns, a shotgun and a large amount of cash. 

According to the sheriff's office, the total amount of fentanyl seized during the arrest was approximately 14 ounces, which equates to approximately 9,000 doses. 

Pediatric fentanyl deaths up nearly 3000% since 2013

A new report from the Journal of American Medicine Pediatric Edition shows that since 2021, 40 infants and nearly 100 children aged between 1 and 4 died from a fentanyl overdose.

"As a point of reference, ingesting as little as .25 milligrams of fentanyl could be a fatal amount. This equates to just this one seizure having the potential to kill over a million people," the sheriff's department wrote in a statement. 

Palazuelos was arrested and booked on various narcotics and weapon charges. 