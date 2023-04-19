$21M worth of fentanyl hidden in green beans seized at US-Mexico border

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is spilling the beans.

Officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry seized 3.5 million fentanyl pills worth an estimated $21.1 million concealed within a shipment of green beans Monday, according to officials.

The 48-year-old suspect attempted to drive the tractor trailer filled with the green beans through the port but was stopped and failed an initial inspection. That's when a CBP narcotic detector dog was brought in and discovered the illegal drugs, officials said.

A total 308 packages were concealed within the shipment of green beans, according to the CBP.

"CBP recognizes our officers’ exceptional performance and applaud their continued efforts to protect and serve our communities," said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility. "This seizure provides insight and displays how our officers work together in collaboration to keep this dangerous drug off the streets."

The driver was detained for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt and was turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.