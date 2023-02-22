Federal government to step in to help clean homeless RVs in Harbor Gateway

After a FOX 11 report showcased the largest concentration of homeless RVs in Los Angeles County, the federal government has said it will step in to help clean the area up.

In a six square mile area near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, but most are in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County, leading to Gardena and Torrance, more than 500 RVs occupied by the homeless line the streets.

On Tuesday, FOX 11's Hailey Winslow showcased the issues plaguing the area — fires, human waste flowing into storm drains and more. The next morning, county crews were there to start the cleanup process.

"This morning I was surprised to see the RVs get removed because we've been talking about these RVs for months," said David Matthews, an activist who's been working to help clean up the area as well as help the local residents. "So it caught me off guard when I was driving by."

In the less than 24 hours since the story aired, Matthews said crews were able to completely clean up Redondo Beach Boulevard from Figueroa to San Pedro streets, and they were even able to help put some of the people living there into temporary housing.

"We were able to get homeless outreach to the locations, and we had people accept services, which is great," Matthews said. "Four people are now housed tonight, and the next couple nights."

Matthew also said he's been in touch with the federal government, specifically the Office of Environmental Justice with the Department of Justice, which Matthews said was concerned about the things in the area being dumped into the storm drains.

Another issue impacting the area over the last few years has been fires. Matthews said there were nearly 180 fires there in 2022, as well as 14 so far this year. Before now, fire crews would have to bring their own water because the hydrants were blocked by RVs.

There's a lot that's been done in a short time, but there's still much to do.

Matthews said that he believes "we're at a turning point here," and hopes that the coverage will lead to Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who represents most of the affected area, and her field deputies "to be more engaged with us."

Supervisor Mitchell’s Office released this statement Tuesday:

"The East Gardena community and the Chamber of Commerce have been actively communicating with my office about the challenges in their community due to RV encampments. Their voice along with many of other constituents across the 2nd District informed the motion I authored for a Countywide RV pilot program. The County teams, LAHSA and St Joseph’s VHOP team have been out to the provide services to the encampment between San Pedro St and Redondo Beach Blvd and Avalon Blvd. My team will be working with all the County teams and our community partners to prioritize housing our neighbors living in these RV’s before towing and dismantling them which is why this work is taking time."