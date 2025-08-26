Federal crews credited with hauling 2.5M tons of debris from Jan. 2025 LA wildfires

The Brief The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a press conference to celebrate the completion of its final debris removal project from a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass did not attend the event, prompting frustrations from some people who lost their homes in the fire. A spokesperson for the mayor said she was unable to attend and thanked the Army Corps for its work on disaster recovery.



The Army Corps of Engineers held a press conference Tuesday to celebrate its final debris removal project from a home destroyed in January's Palisades Fire.

"This is the fastest debris removal in United States history," a member of the U.S. Army Corps said.

Federal workers say they have hauled roughly 2.5 million tons of debris in the past seven months. Tuesday's project took place at Noland West's property.

"I miss my home in the worst way," West said.

The Palisades Fire destroyed the 93-year-old's dream home and thousands of others. He is now going through the process of trying to rebuild.

"We have to get a soil analysis, this analysis and that," West said. "But I want to do it and get it built as soon as possible."

L.A. City Councilwoman Traci Park battled tears while speaking at the press conference, reflecting on the past nearly eight months.

"The weight of responsibility that I feel to this community, to these people that are victims of this fire, is very heavy," Park said. "The obligation to get this right as we rebuild, weighs."

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass was listed on the event's pamphlet as a guest speaker. A group of people were at the press conference wearing shirts expressing frustrations toward Bass, but the mayor did not attend.

"I'm just not surprised," said Spencer Pratt, who lost his home in the Palisades Fire. "She doesn't care about the Palisades. She only cares about what she cares about, and it's not the people who actually pay the taxes."

Michael Geller was also there expressing his frustration. Geller lost his longtime home and business in the Palisades Fire.

"Maybe she felt like some of the community members aren't on her team," Geller said.

"I just wanted to ask if she supported the congressional investigation into the Pacific Palisades Fire," Pratt said.

A spokesperson from the mayor's office told Fox 11, "Mayor Bass was unable to attend Tuesday's event and the Army Corps was notified of that yesterday. The mayor has worked closely with the Army Corps to successfully advocate for the clearing of critical community and commercial spaces, including the Palisades Rec Center and the Palisades Library. The mayor thanks the Army Corps for their incredible work as we continue to push forward on the fastest disaster recovery in state history."

"We are so united right now," said Larry Vein from Pali Strong. "Everybody is together, working together as a community."

A community of people like West who are anxious to get back home.

"One way or the other, things will work out and we will rebuild," West said.