Fear over ICE raids impacting SoCal summer programs

The Contreras Learning Center in downtown Los Angeles is facing a challenging start to its football season as ICE raids in nearby neighborhoods have instilled fear among student athletes, many of whom are children of immigrants. Coaches and officials are concerned about the impact on attendance and the broader implications for the community.

What we know:

The football coach at the Contreras Learning Center has expressed concern over the chilling effect ICE raids have had on his student athletes. As the new football season began, many players, who are sons of immigrants and children of the working poor, stayed home due to fears of deportation. The raids occurred near MacArthur Park, causing anxiety among students and their families. The athletic director noted that the number of students attending practice has decreased, with only 43 showing up on the first day compared to the usual low 50s.

What they're saying:



Coach Guevara shared that he received numerous text messages from players stating they couldn't attend practice because their parents feared they might be detained. He emphasized the importance of supporting the students, saying, "We know all their names. We know where they come from. We know their stories. We know who they are. They're not just numbers or kids that are out here playing. They are not bodies. We value them as human beings." The athletic director echoed these sentiments, highlighting the students' nervousness and fear due to the ongoing situation.

Timeline:



The school year at Contreras Learning Center is set to begin on August 14th, with the first football game scheduled for August 22nd. In response to the situation, the Los Angeles regional operations teams and school police have committed to providing additional support and supervision for student athletes during practices and games.

The backstory:



The ICE raids in the immigrant neighborhood near MacArthur Park have created a climate of fear among the community, impacting students' willingness to participate in school activities. This situation underscores the broader challenges faced by immigrant families in areas heavily affected by immigration enforcement.

What's next:

The district has released a prepared statement indicating that additional support will be provided to ensure the safety and participation of student athletes. The community and school officials are standing in solidarity with the students, aiming to mitigate the impact of immigration enforcement on their education and extracurricular activities.