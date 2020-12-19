FBI searching for information on stolen rare 1710 Amati Italian violin in Los Feliz

article

Authorities are searching for information on a stolen rare 1710 Amati Italian violin from a residence on December 8 in the Los Feliz area, the FBI announced Saturday.

The violin's measurements are as follows:

Length of back - 35.3 centimeters

Upper bouts - 16.8 centimeters

Middle bouts - 11.2 centimeters

Lower bouts - 20.4 centimeters

If you have any information concerning the stolen violin, please contact the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565. You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

