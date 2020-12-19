Expand / Collapse search

FBI searching for information on stolen rare 1710 Amati Italian violin in Los Feliz

By Shelly Insheiwat
Stolen rare 1710 Amati violin (FBI)

LOS FELIZ, Calif. - Authorities are searching for information on a stolen rare 1710 Amati Italian violin from a residence on December 8 in the Los Feliz area, the FBI announced Saturday.

The violin's measurements are as follows:

  • Length of back - 35.3 centimeters
  • Upper bouts - 16.8 centimeters
  • Middle bouts - 11.2 centimeters
  • Lower bouts - 20.4 centimeters

If you have any information concerning the stolen violin, please contact the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565. You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. 

