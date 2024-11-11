FBI, LAUSD investigating racist texts sent to students

The Brief The anonymous messages were reported in several states including California, New York, and Ohio. The texts reference slavery and also include demeaning stereotypes. Black and Latino students in LA County have received the messages.



A very disturbing situation as some students in Maryland, Tennessee, and other states including here in California and in Los Angeles County received racist text messages.

Whoever is behind this is targeting children.

A parent in Santa Monica told FOX 11 she read words she could not believe, and they were sent to her three sons to go to Santa Monica High School and one who is has autism and went there in the past.

She isn't alone.

Racist texts have been sent to black and Latino students in LA County, as well as around the country, including two middle schoolers.

The messages reference slavery and also include demeaning stereotypes. And as you can imagine, it is heartbreaking and unnerving for the kids who receive them.

As school officials around the country are trying to reassure parents and students that they will keep them safe and that that type of harassment and intimidation won't be tolerated.

"He no longer feels safe in the United States. We're trying to figure out who it is. Who is this? We also need more enhanced safety around our children," parent Ericka Lesley said.

"This is not some kooky guy or woman or person. This was a group - this was very well organized," said Earl Ofari Hutchinson with the LA Urban Policy Roundtable.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho did put out a statement reading in part, "We are aware of racist and incendiary texts that are being sent nationwide, including to some of our students. We unequivocally condemn this hateful and threatening rhetoric."

We also got a statement from the superintendent of LA County schools, who said that "we are deeply saddened and outraged by the racist text messages. We stand united against hate and will not tolerate acts of racism and bigotry that harm our students and our schools."

The FBI is investigating.