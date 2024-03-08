Father of Norco Marine killed in Afghanistan arrested after interrupting State of Union address

The father of a Norco Marine killed during the 2021 United States withdrawal from Afghanistan is making headlines for interrupting President Joe Biden during Thursday’s State of the Union.

"Remember Abbey Gate," Steve Nikoui yelled. "United States Marine Kareem Nikoui."

Steve Nikoui’s son, Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, was 20-years-old when a suicide bomber killed him and 12 other United States service members.

"I would have yelled, what about our 13 that got killed at Abbey Gate?" said Nikoui’s mother Shana Chappell.

FOX 11 met exclusively with Chappell at her son’s gravesite Friday in Norco. She says the attack at Abbey Gate during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has been swept under the rug.

"It’s been forgotten about because it’s not talked about," said Chappell. "You don’t see the media constantly talking about it. You never see Biden giving speeches about our fallen 13, or the wounded, there was 18 wounded."

Kareem Nikoui

Chappell says she didn’t watch the State of the Union because she’s still mad at President Joe Biden and feels like he’s responsible for the death of 13 U.S. service members.

According to Chappell, friends started messaging her Thursday night that her ex-husband was arrested for interrupting President Biden.

"I was actually surprised because he’s normally pretty quiet," said Chappell. "I was shocked, but at the same time I was excited."

The father of the fallen Marine was arrested and faces the misdemeanor charge of crowding, obstructing, disturbing congress.

"I think it was a bunch of BS Kareem’s father got arrested," said Chappell. "He’s a grieving father, he’s a Gold Star dad, he should be allowed to say what he wants. He’s in the room with the man we feel is responsible for our son’s death."

The parents are heartbroken by their son’s death, but happy what happened in Afghanistan is being talked about again.

"By yelling out like that, he has brought attention back to our son," said Chappell. "I can’t speak for the other families, but I can speak for my son. He has brought attention back to our son and what happened at Abbey Gate. To me, that’s something that’s really important."