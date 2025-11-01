Fatal crash shuts down northbound lanes of 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

The Brief One person was killed in an early morning crash Saturday on a freeway connector road in Sherman Oaks. The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on the transition from the northbound 405 Freeway to the 101 Freeway. The Sigalert closing the northbound 405 connector was lifted at 8:10 a.m., and traffic is now flowing.



A person was killed Saturday morning during a traffic crash on a freeway connector road in Sherman Oaks, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. on a freeway connector road from the northbound 405 Freeway to the 101 Freeway, officials said.

A vehicle, possibly a dark-colored SUV, struck the center divider, the CHP said.

All northbound lanes were shut down for several hours during the investigation. All lanes reopened just after 8:10 a.m.

Drivers are warned to expect residual delays.

No other information was immediately available.