Fatal crash shuts down northbound lanes of 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks
LOS ANGELES - A person was killed Saturday morning during a traffic crash on a freeway connector road in Sherman Oaks, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. on a freeway connector road from the northbound 405 Freeway to the 101 Freeway, officials said.
A vehicle, possibly a dark-colored SUV, struck the center divider, the CHP said.
All northbound lanes were shut down for several hours during the investigation. All lanes reopened just after 8:10 a.m.
Drivers are warned to expect residual delays.
No other information was immediately available.
The Source: This report is based on information from the California Highway Patrol.