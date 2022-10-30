2 dead, 2 injured in Covina house party shooting

A shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina Sunday morning has left two men dead and two other men in unknown condition at a hospital, authorities said.

Deputies dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street regarding a gunshot victim call reported one man had died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Paramedics rushed three other men to hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead. The conditions of the other two shooting victims were not known.

Homicide investigators said there was a party at the home and one of the attendees pulled out a handgun, fired some shots and fled the scene.

Deputies located multiple shell casings on the street in front of the residence, according to sources at the scene.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.