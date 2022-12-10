Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity

A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return.

Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

Her family said she also sometimes goes by the name "Sophia."

Regan "Reina" Koeppe, 25, is missing out of Downey.

Koeppe is Hispanic, with brown eyes and brown hair, she stands approximately 5 feet tall and weights about 132 pounds.

According to her family, Koeppe needs her medication. Anyone with information about where she may be was asked to call Downey Police Dispatch at 562-904-2363.