Family searches for missing son last seen in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles family is searching for their son they say has been missing for more than two days.

Sage Gertzweig is 25 years old, and according to his family was last seen in Los Angeles at S. Western Avenue and Exposition Boulevard around 2 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, April 9.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, with black hair and black stubble, wearing a light blue button down collared shirt, dark blue shorts and black sandals. According to his family the index finger of his right hand is also in a splint.

Gertzweig's family says he is developmentally disabled and experiencing a regression crisis. They say he's likely trying to find his way back to North Hollywood.

Anyone with information about Gertzweig's whereabouts are asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at (310) 482-6334.

