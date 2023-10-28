Family, friends mourn father identified in deadly 10 Freeway crash

The driver killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver on the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles last week has been identified.

Esteban Jaramillo, 34, was killed in the Oct. 19 crash, his loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. The driver of the other car was suspected of driving under the influence.

"He was an amazing father and friend like any other person," the GoFundMe page read, adding that "Esteban was always ready to help another person before he helped himself. He was committed every weekend to serving the church he [attended]."

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. Minutes after authorities first received calls that a driver was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes, ther were reports that a Kia had collided with a Honda just south of the Santa Fe Avenue exit. When Los Angeles Fire Department crews got to the scene, Jaramillo was pronounced dead.

All three people in the Kia were brought to the hospital. One of them, the child of the alleged DUI driver, was in critical condition.

Jaramillo leaves behind a wife and two children, both under the age of 10. More information about the GoFundMe campaign set up to help his family can be found here.