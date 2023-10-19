Wrong-way crash on 10 Freeway in downtown LA leaves 1 dead, 3 injured: CHP

One person was killed and three others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a wrong-way crash on the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the transition ramp on the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, near the eastbound 60 Freeway, just before 4:10 a.m. Prior to the collision, authorities received a 911 call from someone who reported seeing a wrong-way driver.

One of the crash victims was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighter paramedics, while three others, including a child, were taken to the hospital. Their names have not been released by authorities.

The CHP issued a SigAlert and four lanes remain closed for the investigation.