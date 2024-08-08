Family in financial trouble after arsonists burn down their South LA business

In the early hours of August 2, at approximately 5 a.m., a security camera captured two men on a bicycle engaging in suspicious activity. They were seen tossing what appeared to be a towel over the gate of Vermont Tires and Brother Auto Repair in South Los Angeles.

Moments later, the businesses were engulfed in flames.

Mirca Garcia, whose family owns Vermont Tires, described the scene.

"Our tires, our inventory, and our machines were all destroyed," Garcia said.

The fire ravaged both Vermont Tires and Brother Auto Repair, businesses that are located in the 6900 block of South Vermont Avenue. This tragedy is particularly painful for Mirca, whose mother, now deceased, had helped build the tire shop alongside her father.

"The loss is deeply personal," Garcia said. "My mom and dad built that shop together. It meant so much to them."

Both businesses were uninsured, and the damages are estimated to be in the thousands of dollars. To assist with the repairs and recovery, Mirca has set up a GoFundMe account. She is also seeking the public’s help in identifying the men responsible for this devastating act of arson.

If you have any information that could assist in identifying the suspects, please contact the LAPD. Your help is crucial in bringing those responsible to justice.

Those looking to help the family can click here for more information.