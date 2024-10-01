Family dispute ends in deadly shooting in South LA

One person is dead and another injured after an apparent family dispute led to a shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting victim died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released. The condition of the woman who was hurt is not known.

A man who was familiar with the two people shot was taken into custody, but authorities did not provide further details.