Falling tree kills woman in car at Anaheim park

A woman was killed Sunday after a tree fell on a car at an Anaheim park, according to police.

Anaheim Fire Rescue was called to Pearson Park around 2:50 p.m. Sunday after reports that a large tree had fallen on a car.

A woman was found in the back seat of the car where the tree landed. Rescue teams tried to remove her from the car and render aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUGGESTED: Fallen tree displaces Woodland Hills mom, toddler; repairs could take months

No other information was immediately available.