Memorial held for fallen LASD recruit killed by wrong-way driver in Whittier

A memorial service was held for fallen Los Angeles Sheriff's Department recruit Alejandro Martinez on Thursday, August 10. Martinez was killed after being hit by a wrong-way driver during a training session last year.

On November 12, 2022, Martinez and 24 other recruits were hit by an SUV driving the wrong way while out on an early morning training run. Martinez was hospitalized for eight months, until Friday, August 4, when he died from his injuries.

Early in his hospital stay, former LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva feared Martinez may not survive. It was at that time that Villanueva swore Martinez in as a deputy, which helped pay for his medical and funeral expenses.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, other deputies, officers and immediate family and friends all attended Martinez's service at Our Lady of Angels Cathedral on Temple Street. Martinez was laid to rest at Covina Hills Cemetery.

"He and other recruits are what law enforcement need right now," said William Preciado, whose daughter was injured in the incident.

The driver of the SUV claimed to be asleep at the wheel. The investigation is ongoing.