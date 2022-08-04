'Fake doctor' charged with performing unauthorized invasive cosmetic procedures on women in Orange County

A Brea man accused of impersonating a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures and targeting Spanish-speaking women as patients was charged with multiple felonies, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Elias Renteria Segoviano (OC DA)

According to OC DA Todd Spitzer’s office, 61-year-old Elias Renteria Segoviano used various social media platforms to advertise services he was unauthorized to perform, including Botox injections, lip and face fillers, and thread lifts.

Orange County prosecutors said he posted videos and other posts under various aliases including "Dr. Elias," "Dr. Elias Renteria," "Dr. Elias Renteria M.D." and even had his vehicle license plate customized as "ELIASMD."

"Medical professionals are highly trained and highly regulated for a reason," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a press release. "These women trusted this individual to have the training and the expertise required to perform these medical procedures, and instead they unknowingly put their very lives in the hands of someone who had no idea what they were doing."

On July 19, Segoviano was arrested at his business called Botox in Anaheim, located inside the Phenix Salon Suites at 935 E. Brookhurst Street. He has been charged with:

One felony count of unauthorized practice of medicine

One felony count of false indication of a medical license

One felony count of perjury

One misdemeanor count of misrepresenting self as a licensed medical practitioner

One misdemeanor count of representation of license not issued to him or her

One misdemeanor count of misrepresentation of qualifications

One misdemeanor count of impersonating a professional nurse of pretending to be licensed to practice nursing

He has pleaded not guilty to all counts and faces a maximum sentence of five years and four months in state prison if convicted. He is being held on a $1 million bail.

In addition to his Anaheim studio, prosecutors believe Segoviano has been performing his unlawful medical practice since 2019 and also worked at other locations in Orange County including La Habra. Other business names he is accused of using are "Neurotoxina Botulinica – Massage Service," "Threads in Anaheim," "Threads La Habra," "Botox La Habra," and "OC Threads, Botox & Fillers."

It is believed he performed the cosmetic procedures and injected victims with potentially counterfeit Botox, fillers, anesthetics, and other medical drugs that placed the public at extreme risk.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are being asked to come forward and report those procedures to T. Hoang with the OC DA’s Bureau of Investigation at 714-834-6538.

