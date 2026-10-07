Fairfax ‘trash house’ sparks renewed health and safety concerns

The Brief The Fairfax "trash house" has once again raised sanitation and safety concerns among some residents. City officials say the property owner’s criminal case is ongoing as the court considers appointing a conservator. FOX 11 cameras captured the apparent homeowner entering the property, but he declined to answer questions.



The notorious Fairfax "trash house" is once again turning heads. Some are raising concerns about the sanitation surrounding the property.

The community seems divided on this nuisance property. Some say LA has bigger messes and issues to focus on, while others feel the home along N. Martel Avenue is a health and safety hazard for the area.

FOX 11 reached out to Mayor Karen Bass’ Office on Wednesday about the property. The Office of LA Mayor Karen Bass released the following statement:

"It is outrageous that the owner of this private property has once again allowed the conditions to disintegrate and neighbors are forced to live near this mess. The Mayor’s Office, in coordination with the Council Office and multiple City Departments, has cleaned up this health and safety hazard on more than one occasion.

"The criminal case against the owner is ongoing as the court considers appointing a conservator. The Mayor urges the L.A. County Department of Mental Health to push for the court’s appointment of a conservator, which would serve as a responsible party to ensure that property never deteriorates into this condition again. The next hearing is scheduled for October 16. If appropriate legal action is not expedient, we will pursue all actions necessary to ensure this doesn’t happen again."

Her office says the property owner is currently going through mental health court. The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

In past years, some residents described the property as a "fire hazard."

In 2024, the city stepped in, citing safety and sanitation concerns. City crews cleaned up the property shortly after LA Mayor Karen Bass met with Los Angeles-area residents.

But years later, the trash continues to be a nuisance to some.

"I’ve seen the trash kind of rise, then come down, then come back up again," said a neighbor who lives in the area.

He told FOX 11 the property doesn’t bother him and that the owner minds his own business.

"He’s just a really sweet older guy that we see walking around with new loads of water bottles," one neighbor said. "I don’t know if it’s fair because there are a lot of other problems and messes all around LA that are bigger than this guy’s little casita full of water bottles," he added.

Last year, FOX 11 spoke with a representative for the homeowner who said the owner, in his 70s, is not a hoarder but a recycler who earns his living from the materials.

But some residents wonder why the city hasn’t done more to address the large pileups, which are still visible after all these years.

FOX 11 cameras captured the man who appeared to be the homeowner entering the front gate Wednesday. He declined to answer FOX 11’s questions.

FOX 11 also reached out to LA Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky. Her office said the Mayor’s Office is currently coordinating the city’s response and referred us to the Mayor’s Office and City Attorney for questions about cleanups, enforcement and next steps.

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health told FOX 11, "Patient privacy prevents health providers like the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) from publicly discussing specific cases."