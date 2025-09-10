LA's infamous 'trash house' is buried in trash bags again

The Brief A property in the Fairfax District, known as the "trash house," has once again accumulated large piles of debris and garbage. A representative for the 71-year-old homeowner says he is not a hoarder but a recycler who earns his living from the materials. The representative claims developers are trying to acquire the property and may be behind the recent complaints.



More than a year after city crews cleared seven tons of debris from a Fairfax District property, neighbors report that piles of garbage have returned.

A friend of the homeowner has now offered a new perspective, stating that the man is a recycler, not a hoarder, and that the materials are his source of income.

‘His source of income’

What they're saying:

A friend of the homeowner, Tonya Lee Jaynes, is speaking on behalf of a 71-year-old man she calls "Ray."

"He’s not a hoarder — he’s a recycler," Jaynes said. "Every single bag is completely, meticulously filled with exactly what they expect because he has a relationship with four different recycle places. He knows it like a science."

Jaynes said the bags that neighbors see as garbage are full of recyclables that ray depends on for income.

"On the news it looks like bags and bags and bags of garbage, because they’re garbage bags, but they were full of recyclables," she said. "They tried to say that that was unsafe. There isn’t anything unsafe about recyclables."

She also said that the weeds on the property are there intentionally because a certain gray butterfly nests in them.

"He loves animals more than anything. He feeds the crows every morning - they come here and expect him to feed them."

Jaynes questioned whether the city considered the man’s age and livelihood before removing the debris in 2024.

"He’s 71 years old, a senior citizen. Now when they came did they even consider for one second that there was a senior citizen, that his job was recycling, and that they were taking his income?" she said.

Property cleared last year

The backstory:

In April 2024, city crews intervened and cleared the property, citing safety and sanitation concerns.

Jaynes claimed developers have tried to buy the property for years and suggested that recent complaints might be an effort to pressure him to sell or move.

"If this house was in another part of the city, would anybody have said anything?" she said.

FOX 11 has reached out to LA city Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky and Mayor Karen Bass for comment.