Expert tips to make parenting easier

Calling your child’s name and getting no response? You’re not being ignored.

Parenting expert, early childhood educator, and author of the book "The Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years" Danielle Lindner says it’s actually biology.

If you’re parenting a preschooler, you’ve probably dealt with meltdowns, bedtime battles, or calling your child’s name—only to be ignored.

Lindner says small changes can make a big difference at home.

Check out her online course "Tantrum Tamers" and give her a follow on Instagram "Parenting Takes Practice" for more tips.