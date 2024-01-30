'Experimental' plane crashes in Camarillo; 2 injured

article

Two people were injured after an "experimental" plane crashed in a field in Camarillo Tuesday afternoon.

The Ventura County Fire Department first reported the crash just before 2 p.m.. The plane came down near the water treatment facility off the 100 block of Howard Rd, just six miles from the Camarillo Airport.

Two adults were inside the plane, officials said. Both were taken to the hospital with what were described as "moderate injuries."

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash. The Ventura County Department of Airports and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.