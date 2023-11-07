Ex-teacher accused of sex acts with minor; Police fear there may be more victims

article

A former teacher in Maryland is accused of engaging in sex acts with a minor and now, police fear there may be more victims.

Back in October 2023, a man told police he engaged in sex acts with 31-year-old Melissa Curtis, the teacher, back when the man was still a minor, according to the Montgomery County (Md.) Department of Police. The man accused Curtis of abusing him in 2015 when the teacher was 22 years old and the alleged victim was in middle school, police say.

Curtis has since turned herself in and is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third and fourth-degree sexual offenses.

Curtis taught at a middle school in Montgomery County for two years. Anyone with information on the teacher or believe they were previously targeted by Curtis is asked to call 240-773-5400.