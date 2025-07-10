Ex-OC cop caught drinking, dancing at Stagecoach while claiming disability sued by city

The Brief Westminster has sued former officer Nicole Brown for over $600,000 in alleged workers' compensation fraud. Brown faces 15 felony charges, and her stepfather, an attorney, is also charged in connection with the case. Prosecutors allege Brown faked a severe concussion while on disability to engage in activities like skiing, running races, and attending a music festival.



The city of Westminster has filed a civil lawsuit against a former police officer charged with multiple felonies in connection with a fraudulent workers' compensation scheme totaling over $600.000.

The former officer claimed complete disability due to a head injury but was seen participating in various activities, including attending Stagecoach, skiing, and running races, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

The lawsuit against Nicole Brown of Riverside was filed in July 8.

According to court documents, the lawsuit aims to recover all disability and medical payments, benefits, and other funds unlawfully obtained by Brown, as well as costs associated with the investigation and prosecution. The city council's decision to pursue this action was unanimous, seeking to recover over $600,000.

In May, Brown was charged with 15 felony counts and one felony enhancement related to worker’s compensation insurance fraud. She is also charged with a felony enhancement for committing an aggravated white-collar crime over $100,000.

Her stepfather, Peter Gregory Schuman, 57, of Buena Park, a licensed attorney specializing in workers' compensation defense, has been charged with one felony count of making a fraudulent insurance benefit claim and one felony count of assisting, abetting, conspiring with, and soliciting a person in an unlawful act.

The charges stem from claims Brown made regarding a head injury she allegedly sustained on March 21, 2022, while handcuffing a suspect. Despite being released back to work without restrictions by an emergency room doctor, Brown was diagnosed with severe concussion syndrome on March 30, 2022, and subsequently placed on Total Temporary Disability (TTD).

Brown's alleged fraudulent claims cost the city of Westminster over $600,000. This amount included her full salary, which was tax-free, and her associated medical expenses.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office alleges that while on disability, Brown engaged in various activities inconsistent with her claimed medical condition. These activities included skiing and/or snowboarding, competing in 5K races, attending conferences, playing golf, taking online university classes, going to Disneyland, and being seen dancing at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

Prosecutors allege Brown did not accurately describe her medical conditions to receive disability benefits and remain off work.

The backstory:

When police officers are injured on duty and unable to work, they may be entitled to Total Temporary Disability benefits.

During the first year of temporary disability due to a work-related injury, officers receive their full, tax-free salary, which is paid by the employing city, county, or state agency.

If the officer remains temporarily disabled after one year, they transition to regular workers' compensation TTD benefits, receiving two-thirds of their average weekly wage, subject to a statewide maximum.

These benefits can last up to 104 weeks within a five-year period.

What they're saying:

Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen commented on the lawsuit, stating, "This former police officer has betrayed the public trust. We owe it to our residents and to the honest, hard-working officers in our police department to seek to recover these funds. Our residents count on us to protect their taxpayer dollars and ensure that employees who are actually injured receive the support they need to recover. Fraud will not be tolerated in Westminster."

What's next:

She faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in state prison if convicted on all counts.

Schuman faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison if convicted. As a California-licensed attorney, he may also face disciplinary action from the State Bar of California.