Evacuations underway as crews battle brush fire in Riverside County

Evacuation orders were issued Saturday afternoon after a brush fire sparked in the community of La Cresta.

According to Cal Fire Riverside County, the Chaparral Fire has burned 1,200 acres near Tenaja Road and Cleveland Forest Road.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents north of Tenaja Truck Rd, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be Bietol. Residents are urged to leave immediately.

An evacuation warning was also issued for residents living west of Cali Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane, and west of Cleveland National Forest.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from parts of Orange County.