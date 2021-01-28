Evacuations issued for burn scar areas near Lake Hughes

Rain and snow continue to hit Southern California.

A flash flood watch will be in effect through late Thursday night for the mountains and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, mainly affecting areas near the Lake, Bobcat and Ranch 2 burn areas.

The Antelope Valley is expected to receive 3 to 4 inches of rainfall Thursday evening.

As a safety precaution, an evacuation order has been issued for residents living near Pine Canyon Rd, Ellstree Drive, Kings Canyon Rd, and Lake Hughes Rd.

Deputies with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station say they will be visiting residents in these areas asking them to begin evacuating. Residents will need to be out of their houses by 6 P.M. Thursday.

Officials say those living near burn scar areas should heed the recommendations since they are at a higher risk for flooding.

Forecasters said the areas could see rain rates of 0.75 inches per hour, potentially leading to "significant mud and debris flows.''

"Residents in or below the recently burned areas are urged to take the steps necessary to protect their property,'' according to the NWS.

"Persons in the watch area should remain alert and follow directions of emergency-preparedness officials. Avoid hiking and camping in canyons and near creeks.'' Los Angeles County's emergency management director, Kevin McGowan, urged residents to plan ahead and be prepared to evacuate.

"Our emergency response officials are world-class and will stand ready to defend lives, property and infrastructure if there are emergencies caused by this storm,'' he said. "But, we need collaboration from the public. It is critical for residents to be aware and prepared so that they can help keep themselves safe.''

He urged residents to prepare their family, pets and home in advance of the storm, and have a "go kit'' ready, including prescription medications and important documents.

He also said residents should park their cars in their driveways facing the street so they can leave quickly. For those evacuating with pets the Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control is available to hold pets and animals. The Antelope Valley Fairgrounds will be used for large animals.

Officials say the the Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) can accommodate a certain number of animals at their Lancaster Care Center. Once they reach capacity they will reroute residents to the fairgrounds.

Residents can also pick up free sandbags from their local fire station. The sandbags can greatly protect homes in danger.

Visit ready.lacounty.gov for tips on how to prepare.

City News Service contributed to this report

