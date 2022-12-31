Evacuation warning issued for Antelope Valley burn scar areas

Due to mud and debris flow from the rain, an evacuation warning was issued for the Antelope Valley burn scar areas.

According to LA County Public Works, the affected areas include the Lake Hughes and Bobcat fire burn areas as well as Kings Canyon, Juniper Hills and Valyermo.

The order will remain in effect till 11:30 a.m. January 1.

Burn scar areas have a greater chance of flooding.

The bulk of the storm is expected to come New Year's Day, forecaster say the storm could potentially move out of Los Angeles County by midnight.

Residents living in burn areas with less than two years of recovery are advised to visit ready.lacounty.gov/rain for resources and info.