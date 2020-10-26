Evacuation orders lifted as firefighters work to contain Blue Ridge Fire

All evacuation orders and warning have been lifted as firefighter get the upper hand in containing the Blue Ridge Fire that is burning in Yorba Linda.

The blaze ignited on Oct. 26 on the west end of Corona in Riverside County quickly spread into Orange County.

At least 14,349 acres have been burned, the fire was 30% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Full containment isn't expected until November 10, fire officials said.

The large blaze is threatening homes in Yorba Linda and Chino Hills. The Orange County Fire Authority said residents in nearly 8,500 homes have been evacuated and at least 7 structures have been damaged and one destroyed.

Evacuations

Officials said all evacuation orders and warnings related to the Blue Ridge Fire have been lifted as of Oct. 29. Residents are allowed to return home.

Evacuation Center

A temporary evacuation center has been established at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center located at 24932 Veterans Way in Mission Viejo, the city of Mission Viejo announced.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House 4701 Casa Loma Ave Yorba Linda and Brea Community Center which is located at 695 Madison Way Brea. Those with large animals can go to OC Animal Care Services at 1630 Victoria Road Tustin.

Road Closures

As of Wednesday evening, Some roads in the area have started to reopen -- one of two lanes will be open on southbound Corona (71) Freeway while crews fix a fire-damaged guardrail. Repairs are expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Thursday.

Traffic was also being allowed on the Riverside (91) Freeway connectors to the Corona Freeway, a Caltrans spokesperson said.

As of Wednesday morning the following roads remain closed. Northbound 71 at 91, Southbound Euclid at 71, Santiago Canyon at Ridgeline, and Northbound 241 at Alton.

Initially called the Green Fire and later renamed the Blue Ridge Fire, the blaze was reported at 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 26 adjacent to the Green River Golf Club, just off of Green River Road and the 91 Freeway, according to the Corona Fire Department.

The high winds grounded aircraft used to battle fires for most of the day, but by late this afternoon, a DC-10 was up in the air making airdrops in Yorba Linda, Fennessy said.

"But we're also told we can expect (winds) to increase in the early morning hours until they die off some time tomorrow afternoon," he said.

About 186 firefighters are battling the blaze. Multiple engine crews from the city and Riverside County Fire Department encountered flames moving rapidly west up a hillside, powered by 30 mph Santa Ana winds.

The head of the fire entered Orange County about 1:20 p.m., and the flames raced toward Yorba Linda, posing a threat to scores of residences.

A grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was secured Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, which will assist local and state agencies in responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible firefighting costs.

Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel signed anemergency declaration Tuesday and asked Newsom to sign one as well for thecounty to free up more funding.

There is no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

FOX 11's Kelli Johnson contributed to this report.